Kim Kardashian Is Putting Pete Davidson To Work During Their Vacation

Pete Davidson is shaping up to fit right in with Kim Kardashian's lavish lifestyle. Things between the two heated up after they locked lips during a "Saturday Night Live" skit back in October 2021. In an episode of "The Kardashians" (via People), Kardashian explained that she felt a "vibe" from the kiss and later revealed how she and Davidson's relationship began, and it was all thanks to a flirty text.

The SKIMS mogul explained that when Davidson did not show up to the "SNL" after-party, she decided to make the first move by reaching out to a producer for his number. She shared in a confessional, "I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE," she added with a grin. "I was just basically DTF."

Since then, the duo has had quite a whirlwind romance. Davidson and Kardashian have taken major steps in their relationship, including meeting each other's inner circles and attending red carpet events together. Davidson has even gotten a tattoo dedicated to his "lawyer" girlfriend and seems to be getting closer to her kids. The pair has also been on several romantic getaways, and as it would turn out, Davidson is one heck of an Instagram boyfriend.