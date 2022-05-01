Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Have Taken A Huge Step In Their Relationship

On paper, it might seem like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson come from two different worlds. Kardashian is a reality television star who was raised on the West Coast, while Davidson is a comedian who was born and bred in his beloved Staten Island. Not only that, but there's also a 13-year age difference between them. Yet, they have managed to make their relationship work so much so that they can't stop gushing about one another.

In an interview with ABC News, Kardashian made it pretty clear that she's serious about her relationship with Davidson. She said, "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," adding, "I'm very happy and very content and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace." Not only that, but the couple also proved that their love is the real deal as Davidson made a huge step by introducing his girlfriend to not only his mother, but his grandparents, too.

And now it seems like Kardashian and Davidson have reached yet another first in their relationship and it's one that has everyone talking.