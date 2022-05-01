Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Have Taken A Huge Step In Their Relationship
On paper, it might seem like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson come from two different worlds. Kardashian is a reality television star who was raised on the West Coast, while Davidson is a comedian who was born and bred in his beloved Staten Island. Not only that, but there's also a 13-year age difference between them. Yet, they have managed to make their relationship work so much so that they can't stop gushing about one another.
In an interview with ABC News, Kardashian made it pretty clear that she's serious about her relationship with Davidson. She said, "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," adding, "I'm very happy and very content and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace." Not only that, but the couple also proved that their love is the real deal as Davidson made a huge step by introducing his girlfriend to not only his mother, but his grandparents, too.
And now it seems like Kardashian and Davidson have reached yet another first in their relationship and it's one that has everyone talking.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut together
Not only have Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson gone Instagram official, per Us Weekly, but it looks like they have gone red carpet official, too. According to Page Six, the couple attended the White House Correspondents Dinner together and looked every bit the glamorous couple. Kardashian wore a figure-hugging Balenciaga gown that she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, while Davidson looked dapper in a black suit and Prada glasses. The couple sat at Disney/ABC's table, which shouldn't surprise anyone seeing how the Kardashian's new reality television show now airs on Hulu.
While at the White House Correspondents Dinner, Kardashian and Davidson also bumped into Martha Stewart, who posted a photo of the trio on her Instagram account. A lot of people even noticed that Stewart held on tightly to Davidson's hand in the photo, too. And even though President Joe Biden headlined the dinner and Trevor Noah helped contribute to the jokes, Twitter seemed to suggest that Kardashian and Davidson were the main attraction. Talk about making a head-turning debut and grand entrance, right?