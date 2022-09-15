Former Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Reveals The State Of His Family After Infidelity Scandal
At one point, Hillsong Church was known for attracting stars like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber — but the megachurch made headlines for a different reason in 2020, when NYC pastor Carl Lentz was fired for "moral failures." The decision came following "ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust," as church founder Brian Houston told People in a statement. Carl was more candid, admitting on Instagram that he had cheated on his wife, Laura Lentz. "I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that," he wrote. Though Carl never mentioned any other woman by name, NYC-based jewelry designer Ranim Karim spoke to Vanity Fair about her whirlwind affair with the disgraced pastor.
Understandably, the Lentz family was eager to skip out on the media fallout. Per Bustle, Carl, Laura, and their three children relocated to California (where actor Tyler Perry reportedly helped Carl pay rent), before putting down roots in Florida. There, Carl laid low — even trying out an incognito look — though Laura continued to post sporadically on Instagram. In November 2021, she wrote that she has "never experienced anxiety or PTSD until this year," but she "continues on my journey of healing, learning to put myself first, focus on my family, and grow in my marriage." Laura also shared that she plans to start a hospitality or interior design firm. Carl has been noticeably quieter, until he broke his Instagram silence in September.
Carl Lentz and his family remain united following a 'challenging' road
In his first post on Instagram since the Hillsong ousting, Carl Lentz opened up about the current state of his family. "It's been a challenging road but we are alive, we are at peace and thanks to the grace of God we are TOGETHER," Justin Bieber's former confidante wrote below a series of black-and-white images of him with Laura Lentz and their children. Noting that he's "not sure what the future holds for us," Carl concluded by thanking the "friends and family [who] have shown us such unconditional love and grace when we have desperately needed it." The comments section of the post were turned off, which has been Carl's practice since the scandal.
Laura also took to Instagram to repost the images. Calling the past 22 months "challenging," Laura praised her husband for putting in the work to rebuild their marriage. "Mostly I'm grateful for a man who humbled himself & didn't try to defend himself, he has kept quiet [publicly] and he has remained focused on the one thing that matters most — our family," the mom-of-three wrote.
According to People, the couple "worked very hard" to reestablish trust in their relationship and Laura "stood by [Carl's] side amid the turmoil." In a far cry from their former lavish lifestyle, they now prioritize "reading, nature, and game nights." Laura also previously mentioned on Instagram that her family's struggles have led her to find "true friendships."