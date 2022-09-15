Nick Cannon's Latest Family Growth News Continues To Baffle Everyone

Nick Cannon already made eyebrows raise when he had eight children with five different women. According to People, the rapper had two children with Mariah Carey, two with Britney Bell, two with Abby De La Rosa, one with newest "Selling Sunset" cast member Bre Tiesi, and one with Alyssa Scott who unfortunately died at five months due to brain cancer. and the former "America's Got Talent" host made it clear that he isn't planning on stopping anytime soon.

"The beauty of fatherhood, man," Cannon responded when he was asked why he has so many little ones on the "The Breakfast Club" podcast. He mentioned that with the struggles he's been through in life, he loves the "youthful energy" his children bring him, and he truly does enjoy spending time with them. "To get as much of that as possible, to pass on all that I've lived into something else, that's why I do it," he said.

On August 24, the comedian shocked the world with an Instagram post, announcing that he is expecting his 10th baby. "Time Stopped and This Happened..." the television show host captioned the video of a photoshoot with a pregnant Bell. And now it seems that the timeline has gotten even more confusing with another baby arrival announcement.