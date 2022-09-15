Nick Cannon's Latest Family Growth News Continues To Baffle Everyone
Nick Cannon already made eyebrows raise when he had eight children with five different women. According to People, the rapper had two children with Mariah Carey, two with Britney Bell, two with Abby De La Rosa, one with newest "Selling Sunset" cast member Bre Tiesi, and one with Alyssa Scott who unfortunately died at five months due to brain cancer. and the former "America's Got Talent" host made it clear that he isn't planning on stopping anytime soon.
"The beauty of fatherhood, man," Cannon responded when he was asked why he has so many little ones on the "The Breakfast Club" podcast. He mentioned that with the struggles he's been through in life, he loves the "youthful energy" his children bring him, and he truly does enjoy spending time with them. "To get as much of that as possible, to pass on all that I've lived into something else, that's why I do it," he said.
On August 24, the comedian shocked the world with an Instagram post, announcing that he is expecting his 10th baby. "Time Stopped and This Happened..." the television show host captioned the video of a photoshoot with a pregnant Bell. And now it seems that the timeline has gotten even more confusing with another baby arrival announcement.
Nick Cannon welcomes 9th child
In June, Abby De La Rosa announced that she was having another baby that is expected to be due in October, per TMZ. Although the DJ didn't reveal who the father of her third baby was, people were speculating that Nick Cannon was the baby daddy as he already shares two children with her. Now, the cat is out of the bag for the comedian as he announced the birth of another one of his children.
"Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON..." Cannon captioned his Instagram post, confirming that he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed the rapper's 9th baby. The television host went on to promise to take care of and raise his newborn child. This didn't stop people from commenting their thoughts, though. "I'm confused at this point," one person commented. "This is crazy for real.. but congrats or whatever," another person commented. Cannon is becoming the center of Twitter memes as well with the number of baby announcements that he's had.
This announcement came shortly after De La Rosa was a guest on the "Lovers and Friends" podcast with Shan Boodram. The DJ talked about being a mother to Cannon's children, saying, "Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them."