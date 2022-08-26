The Unsurprising Way The Mothers Of Nick Cannon's Children Really Feel About Each Other

Television host Nick Cannon is known for having numerous children with numerous women over a span of about 11 years. According to Page Six, the comedian had twins with singer Mariah Carey, two children with model Brittany Bell, twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa, one child — who sadly passed away from a brain tumor at five months — with model Alyssa Scott, and one child with Bre Tiesi. The former "America's Got Talent" host said that he's always there for his little ones.

"It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario," Cannon told ET. "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children." He mentioned that he feels fortunate to be able to spend time with them, as his job allows him to visit them often.

On August 25, the rapper shocked the world by announcing that he's expecting his 10th baby. In a post on Instagram, he revealed photoshoot footage and tagged the mother, Brittany Bell, who shares two children with him already. "Time Stopped and This Happened..." he captioned the post. But between the five mothers to the soon-to-be 10 babies, the world is wondering: Do they all get along?