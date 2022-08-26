The Unsurprising Way The Mothers Of Nick Cannon's Children Really Feel About Each Other
Television host Nick Cannon is known for having numerous children with numerous women over a span of about 11 years. According to Page Six, the comedian had twins with singer Mariah Carey, two children with model Brittany Bell, twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa, one child — who sadly passed away from a brain tumor at five months — with model Alyssa Scott, and one child with Bre Tiesi. The former "America's Got Talent" host said that he's always there for his little ones.
"It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario," Cannon told ET. "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children." He mentioned that he feels fortunate to be able to spend time with them, as his job allows him to visit them often.
On August 25, the rapper shocked the world by announcing that he's expecting his 10th baby. In a post on Instagram, he revealed photoshoot footage and tagged the mother, Brittany Bell, who shares two children with him already. "Time Stopped and This Happened..." he captioned the post. But between the five mothers to the soon-to-be 10 babies, the world is wondering: Do they all get along?
There's no bad blood
Abby De La Rosa poked a bit of fun at the latest baby announcement from Nick Cannon. She reposted an Instagram reel on her Story (via Page Six) that made a comedic jab at the amount of children the television host has. The DJ — who is pregnant again, but the father is yet to be named — reacted to the reel by saying, "Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy," showing people that she doesn't really care that she's one of five mothers. The other women seem to have the same attitude.
"The mothers of Nick Cannon's children are cordial and respectful to each other for the most part," an insider told ET. "They mostly stick to their own families and what concerns them directly." The source added that the women have all stayed friendly with the rapper, and he always tries to spend time with each and every child so they are supported by their father too.
Bre Tiesi agrees that Cannon does an exceptional job at being there when the children or the mothers need him. The new "Selling Sunset" cast member posted an 11-minute video on YouTube showing her journey through her unmedicated home birth. Throughout the video, the comedian is supporting Tiesi as she's giving birth. She thanked him at the end, saying that he "showed the f*** up for us."