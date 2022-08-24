Nick Cannon Is Expanding His Family Once Again

Nick Cannon has just shared an exciting announcement about his already large family. Cannon — who shares his oldest children Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey — is currently the father of eight children. Following his split from Carey, Cannon became involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with model Brittany Bell. In February 2017, the pair welcomed their first child together, Golden, bringing Cannon's baby total to three. Bell and Cannon had their second child together — and third for Cannon at the time — in December 2020.

Things got even messier in January 2021, when Bell announced that she and the "Wild N' Out" frontman were expecting their second child. According to Us Weekly, news of Bell's pregnancy was made public while Cannon was dating Jessica White. White later explained to Jason Lee that she was "bullied for months" after she and Cannon went public with their relationship, but that she and Cannon had "unconditional love for each other."

In June 2021, Cannon made headlines again when he announced that he would be welcoming his second set of twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa. A week after that announcement, the media mogul revealed that model Alyssa Scott had given birth to his seventh child, Zen, who later died from brain cancer at 5 months old. In July, Cannon announced the birth of his eighth child with Bre Tiesi. Now, Cannon has shared even more news — which may or may not be surprising to some.