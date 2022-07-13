Nick Cannon Explains His Thought Process Behind Having Many Children
Surprisingly (or not), Nick Cannon teased in June that he may not be done siring children after all. Ever since becoming a first-time dad with his twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011, Cannon has been on something of a baby-making roll. Fathering son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen (in 2017 and 2020 respectively) with model Brittany Bell, Cannon went on to have three children with two different women within the same month. After his son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died at 5 months from brain cancer in December 2021, however, Cannon appeared to be taking a step back. In May, the "Masked Singer" host told E! News, "I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely."
However, Cannon had already announced in January that he was expecting baby numero 8 with model Bre Tiesi. Moreover, on a June 7 episode of Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast, Cannon appeared to walk back earlier comments about shutting his baby factory down. "Let's just put it this way: The stork is on the way," he tantalizingly said.
The multi-hyphenate entertainment mogul has previously alluded to his lupus diagnosis as the reason for his large blended family. In 2017, Cannon told Howard Stern (via the Daily Mail), "I'm probably gonna die sooner than most people ... So why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow!" he said. Now, Cannon has offered some further context on why a large brood suits him so.
For Nick Cannon, it is a blessing to provide
Nick Cannon insists having an army of kids was always in his genes. On a July 12 episode of the "Hot Tee" show, Cannon was asked about his methodology behind the children he was rapidly producing. "My grandmother was a foster mother and I grew up with so many babies within our households," Cannon responded. "So I think that's naturally like in my DNA." The "Masked Singer" host insisted it "wasn't really the goal" to "have like mad children," but he felt his massive success in life warranted him becoming a provider. "I got to a space where I had been so blessed that all I wanted to do was a blessing," Cannon continued. "At one point where I was like, 'I just want to give. I want to provide.'"
Adding that despite some deeming him "irresponsible going into the action," Cannon stressed he was always "going to step up and be responsible." He added, "I love the fact that I have no regrets and if there's more to come I'm welcoming those too."
Recently, Cannon raised eyebrows for vocally supporting another father of many. In early July, news surfaced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with one of his executives in 2021, raising his total children count to 10. After Musk tweeted that he was just doing his part "to help the underpopulation crisis," Cannon offered words of solidarity, tweeting at Musk, "Right there with you my Brother!"