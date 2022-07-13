Nick Cannon Explains His Thought Process Behind Having Many Children

Nick Cannon insists having an army of kids was always in his genes. On a July 12 episode of the "Hot Tee" show, Cannon was asked about his methodology behind the children he was rapidly producing. "My grandmother was a foster mother and I grew up with so many babies within our households," Cannon responded. "So I think that's naturally like in my DNA." The "Masked Singer" host insisted it "wasn't really the goal" to "have like mad children," but he felt his massive success in life warranted him becoming a provider. "I got to a space where I had been so blessed that all I wanted to do was a blessing," Cannon continued. "At one point where I was like, 'I just want to give. I want to provide.'"

Adding that despite some deeming him "irresponsible going into the action," Cannon stressed he was always "going to step up and be responsible." He added, "I love the fact that I have no regrets and if there's more to come I'm welcoming those too."

Recently, Cannon raised eyebrows for vocally supporting another father of many. In early July, news surfaced that Tesla CEO Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with one of his executives in 2021, raising his total children count to 10. After Musk tweeted that he was just doing his part "to help the underpopulation crisis," Cannon offered words of solidarity, tweeting at Musk, "Right there with you my Brother!"