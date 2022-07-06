Nick Cannon Seemingly Hints At The Relationship Between The Mothers Of His Children
It appears Nick Cannon has taken the verse "be fruitful and multiply" all too literal. Cannon has seven children with various women — he shares Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden and Powerful with model Brittany Bell, Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and also fathered his late son Zen with model Alyssa Scott, per The U.S. Sun.
The "Masked Singer" host has often been criticized for having so many children in such a short period of time. According to Billboard, Cannon welcomed four children with three different women in just one year. And, while online trolls often condemn him for being so fertile, Cannon made it very clear that having a lot of kids is part of his plan. "I'm having these kids on purpose," he said during his Power 106 radio show. "I didn't have no accident."
While it looks like the television personality is gearing up to start his own football team, fathering seven children with an array of women can be hard and many people are often curious how the megastar even has time for everyone. While normally Cannon makes it seem like everything just falls into place and works out perfectly, he recently opened up and painted a much different picture of what's going on behind closed doors.
Nick Cannon may be having a hard time with his baby mamas
During Nick Cannon's L.A. Leakers Freestyle on Power 106, he revealed there was some trouble in paradise when it came to the mothers of his kids. "All of my children will always be friends, even if they mamas is not in agreeance," he rapped in a clip on Instagram. Later in his rap, he explained that regardless of them not seeing eye-to-eye at times, he still has a great relationship with all of the women. "Cool with all my baby mamas, no drama, no problems and ya'll can't believe it," he continued.
While it's unclear what situation the "Wild 'N Out" host was referring to, it appears it couldn't be that serious considering he is adding more women to his long list of baby mamas. Back in June, during an interview on the "Lip Service" podcast, Cannon confessed he was expecting more children this year. "Let's just put it this way, the stork is on the way," he told Angela Yee (via Rolling Stone). In fact, the comedian admitted he was unsure of how many were on the way, but that there "could be" more than three coming.
According to The U.S. Sun, Cannon announced in January that he was expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. TMZ also confirmed the radio host is slated to welcome his ninth child, around the same time Tiesi is due, with DJ Abby De La Rosa — whom he already shares twins with.