Nick Cannon Seemingly Hints At The Relationship Between The Mothers Of His Children

It appears Nick Cannon has taken the verse "be fruitful and multiply" all too literal. Cannon has seven children with various women — he shares Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden and Powerful with model Brittany Bell, Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and also fathered his late son Zen with model Alyssa Scott, per The U.S. Sun.

The "Masked Singer" host has often been criticized for having so many children in such a short period of time. According to Billboard, Cannon welcomed four children with three different women in just one year. And, while online trolls often condemn him for being so fertile, Cannon made it very clear that having a lot of kids is part of his plan. "I'm having these kids on purpose," he said during his Power 106 radio show. "I didn't have no accident."

While it looks like the television personality is gearing up to start his own football team, fathering seven children with an array of women can be hard and many people are often curious how the megastar even has time for everyone. While normally Cannon makes it seem like everything just falls into place and works out perfectly, he recently opened up and painted a much different picture of what's going on behind closed doors.