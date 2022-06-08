Nick Cannon Suggests That He Isn't Done Expanding His Family Quite Yet

Despite his recent claims, Nick Cannon isn't done having kids after all. Back in January, the TV host confirmed he was expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. What's more, it seems that may not be the only baby he's got on the way. Stopping by Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast on June 7, Cannon opened up about having more children and teased, "Let's just put it this way: The stork is on the way." Explaining that he dealt with grief and stress in December 2021 by having a lot of partners, he said he may have more kiddos than he did in 2021. "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..." he quipped. Indeed, Abby De La Rosa has revealed she's pregnant again, nearly a year after having Cannon's twins, although she hasn't publicly confirmed who the father is.

It looks like Cannon is destined to keep making headlines with his love life, but he's adamant that he's a devoted family man. During an interview with Men's Health in June, he gushed, "I love my children. I love the people that I'm involved with." He also set the record straight about dividing his time between so many kids, saying he's always with them, whether in person or over the phone. "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he proclaimed.