Nick Cannon Suggests That He Isn't Done Expanding His Family Quite Yet
Nick Cannon's unorthodox lifestyle has been the topic of much discussion as he's welcomed numerous kids with various girlfriends and, most recently, had three children within months of each other. Cannon first became a dad when he and ex-wife Mariah Carey had twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011. Jump to 2017, and Cannon and model Brittany Bell had son Golden "Sagon," followed by daughter Powerful Queen in 2020. Then, in 2021, his paternity timeline became somewhat shady as he had three kids with two different partners in the same month. On June 14, DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and on June 23, model Alyssa Scott had Cannon's seventh child, son Zen. In a heartbreaking turn of events, Zen died in December 2021 from brain cancer.
As he said on "The Language of Love" podcast in February, Cannon has deep regrets about the death of his five-month-old. Explaining that he wasn't able to spend every day with Zen like he would have liked because he has other children he also needs to be with, he admitted (per Page Six), "I walk around with a backpack full of guilt." Now, as he continues working through the loss, Cannon told E! News he's just focused on being a great dad. He even revealed he may be done growing his family. Saying he'd gotten a vasectomy consultation, he joked, "I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely." Well, that may not be totally true.
Is Nick Cannon done having kids?
Despite his recent claims, Nick Cannon isn't done having kids after all. Back in January, the TV host confirmed he was expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. What's more, it seems that may not be the only baby he's got on the way. Stopping by Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast on June 7, Cannon opened up about having more children and teased, "Let's just put it this way: The stork is on the way." Explaining that he dealt with grief and stress in December 2021 by having a lot of partners, he said he may have more kiddos than he did in 2021. "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..." he quipped. Indeed, Abby De La Rosa has revealed she's pregnant again, nearly a year after having Cannon's twins, although she hasn't publicly confirmed who the father is.
It looks like Cannon is destined to keep making headlines with his love life, but he's adamant that he's a devoted family man. During an interview with Men's Health in June, he gushed, "I love my children. I love the people that I'm involved with." He also set the record straight about dividing his time between so many kids, saying he's always with them, whether in person or over the phone. "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he proclaimed.