Nick Cannon Opens Up About The Relationship Between The Mothers Of His Children

Nick Cannon has what some may call an unconventional family. The star is currently the proud dad of seven, and he has another baby boy on the way — but they're not all from one relationship. The star has been open about his lifestyle choices and how he decided to expand his family. According to XXL, the singer spoke with "The Breakfast Club," stating that he wouldn't mind having around 10 to 12 children. "The beauty of fatherhood, man," he said on the show. "When you really talk about the essence of living in... as a father, too. I've learned so much just from my children, and it's so amazing." The star added that he loved the "youthful energy" his kids give him. Cannon added that since he's been through so much in his life, he finds the best place to be is with his kids. Cannon also clapped back at people who questioned his lifestyle. "The idea that a man should have one woman? We shouldn't have anything. I have no ownership over this person," he said.

But even though he says he wants to have more children, the star recently went for an appointment for a vasectomy consultation. "I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have," he told E! News. Now, the star is opening up about the dynamic between himself and his baby mamas and how he makes it all work.