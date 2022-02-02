Is This How Mariah Carey Feels About Nick Cannon's Latest Baby News?

Mariah Carey is "supportive" and "happy" for Nick Cannon after he revealed he is gearing up to welcome his eighth child with Bri Tiesi, an insider told Us Weekly. "Mariah and Nick are really great coparents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now so any time Nick has exciting news to share, she's just happy for him," a source revealed to the outlet.

Carey and Cannon have always managed to keep their now 10-year-old twins at the forefront of their priorities and given the circumstances, the "Touch My Body" singer wants to ensure the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" actor continues to do the same. "As long as Roc and Roe are still very much a part of Nick's life, which they are, and he gives them equal attention, that's what she solely cares about," the source explained.

And Cannon seems to be doing a pretty good job at it. According to TODAY, "The Nick Cannon Show" host spent the past holiday season with his entire crew — all seven of his children. He posted a series of Christmas photos on Instagram as he cuddled up with twins Moroccan and Monroe, son Golden, and daughter Powerful Queen. The next photo showed the smiling father pictured in matching pajamas with his other set of twins, Zion and Zillion. And the last picture is of the actor holding his youngest son Zen, who died of brain cancer soon after Christmas.