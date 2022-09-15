Nicki Swift Asks: Who Is Your Favorite Don't Worry Darling Star? - Exclusive Survey

The drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" is the gift the keeps on giving. The film, which is about a 1950s married couple who come to suspect that the idealistic society they've moved to has nefarious underlinings, per IMDb, doesn't release in theaters until September 23, but the celebs involved have already entertained the masses. From Shia LeBeouf, who exited the film's leading role before Harry Styles took over, releasing a video of director Olivia Wilde that refutes claims that she fired him from the set, which also ignited feud rumors between Wilde and leading lady Florence Pugh and birthed Pugh's iconic moniker, "Miss Flo" (via Page Six), to Harry Styles... seemingly spitting on his "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Chris Pine, social media has been eating up the drama and enjoying every minute of these lively characters.

We asked Nicki Swift readers to chime in with their thoughts on their favorite "Don't Worry Darling" cast member, which in addition to the aforementioned, also includes Gemma Chan — and the results are particularly enlightening.