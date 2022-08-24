Olivia Wilde Finally Puts Those Florence Pugh Feud Rumors To Rest
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are both starring in Olivia Wilde's film "Don't Worry Darling," coming to theaters in September, per IMDb. And while the movie isn't out yet, there's already some brewing drama between the cast and crew. In Harper's Bazaar's August cover story, Pugh opened up about the film, as well as the reaction its trailer received and didn't hold back.
She told the outlet, "When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it. It's not why I'm in this industry." Pugh is referring to her sex scenes with Styles, which she refused to discuss, and revealed she was bothered that social media users chose to focus on that rather than other aspects of the film. Wilde, however, defended her choice to include particularly risque scenes in "Don't Worry Darling" back in January. She told Vogue that she drew inspiration from movies like "Fatal Attraction" and "Indecent Proposal" when making the film and found herself asking, "'Why isn't there any good sex in film anymore?'"
The sex scenes were apparently not the only thing bothering Pugh while working with Wilde. A source recently told Page Six that rumors of Styles and Wilde hooking up while Wilde was reportedly still with her now ex-boyfriend, Jason Sudeikis, really did not sit well with Pugh and caused some tension on set. Now, Wilde is putting some rumors to rest surrounding something else: the film's salaries.
Olivia Wilde is shutting down Don't Worry Darling salary rumors
Speculation began circulating that Harry Styles was paid three times more than Florence Pugh for "Don't Worry Darling," and Olivia Wilde is finally speaking out about the claim. In an interview with Variety, Wilde explained that she tries to not pay attention to clickbait or gossip online, but revealed that the pay disparity rumor really upset her. She told the outlet, "I'm a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it's something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims."
It's unclear where the rumor began or stemmed from, although it may have some connection to the fact that Styles and Wilde are currently in a romantic relationship, per Page Six. Before the rumor was shot down by Wilde, fans were definitely not happy about the apparent difference in salary between Pugh and Styles. One social media user tweeted, "I was excited to see Don't Worry Darling until I learned that Harry Styles got paid 3 times more than Florence Pugh. Excuse me?" Another wrote, "Harry Styles is a musical icon but in no world does he deserve to get paid more than Florence Pugh on a movie."
Although "Don't Worry Darling" isn't set to hit theaters until September 23, there seems to be a ton of drama and speculation surrounding its actors and Wilde.