Olivia Wilde Finally Puts Those Florence Pugh Feud Rumors To Rest

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are both starring in Olivia Wilde's film "Don't Worry Darling," coming to theaters in September, per IMDb. And while the movie isn't out yet, there's already some brewing drama between the cast and crew. In Harper's Bazaar's August cover story, Pugh opened up about the film, as well as the reaction its trailer received and didn't hold back.

She told the outlet, "When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it. It's not why I'm in this industry." Pugh is referring to her sex scenes with Styles, which she refused to discuss, and revealed she was bothered that social media users chose to focus on that rather than other aspects of the film. Wilde, however, defended her choice to include particularly risque scenes in "Don't Worry Darling" back in January. She told Vogue that she drew inspiration from movies like "Fatal Attraction" and "Indecent Proposal" when making the film and found herself asking, "'Why isn't there any good sex in film anymore?'"

The sex scenes were apparently not the only thing bothering Pugh while working with Wilde. A source recently told Page Six that rumors of Styles and Wilde hooking up while Wilde was reportedly still with her now ex-boyfriend, Jason Sudeikis, really did not sit well with Pugh and caused some tension on set. Now, Wilde is putting some rumors to rest surrounding something else: the film's salaries.