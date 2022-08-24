Why Fans Are Heartbroken For Florence Pugh Amid Olivia Wilde Feud Rumors

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde are rumored to be feuding, and TikTok has picked up on it. Multiple TikTok videos have surfaced with fan theories backed up with evidence, per Elle, as fans have pointed out Instagram interactions, or lack thereof. It doesn't help that the Marvel actor was reportedly uncomfortable with the ins and outs of Wilde's relationship with her "Don't Worry Darling" co-star, Harry Styles.

"I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason [Sudeikis] when she first hooked up with Harry," a source told Page Six. The insider also mentioned that the "Ted Lasso" star would visit the set with the children that he and Wilde share, and it made everyone feel a bit uncomfortable.

Fans also picked up on the subtle jab the "Black Widow" actor made at her director in her Harper's Bazaar cover story. Most initial reactions from the trailer had something to do with the number of intimate scenes in it, something that made Pugh say "It's not why I'm in this industry," indicating that she didn't particularly like the direction Wilde went for the movie. But what makes fans sad is that the Marvel actor was a huge fan of her director.