Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Prove Their Romance Is Strong As Ever

Former "One Direction" member Harry Styles and actor Olivia Wilde made their first public outing as a couple in January 2021, when the two were seen holding hands on their way to a wedding, per People. The singer and the actor met on the set of "Don't Worry Darling," which Wilde directed and Styles starred in alongside Marvel actor Florence Pugh. Their romance sparked some controversy, though, as the 10-year age gap made people's eyebrows raise. But the director showed that it doesn't bother her.

"I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you," Wilde told Vogue in December 2021. "All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love. I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that."

Although the actor said that she's happy with the "X Factor" alum, she has been facing a peaceful-turned-messy custody battle with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. According to Daily Mail, the "Ted Lasso" actor wasn't happy with his ex wanting to move to London with Styles. But Wilde won the first custody battle, as the judge ruled that California is their children's home, dismissing Sudeikis' efforts to have them based in New York. The drama doesn't end there, though.