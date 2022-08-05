Olivia Wilde's On-Set Relationship With Harry Styles Wasn't As Steamy As We Thought
Oliva Wilde and Harry Styles' relationship has taken Hollywood by storm. Not too long after her split from Jason Sudeikis, Wilde struck up an unlikely romance with "Watermelon Sugar" singer Harry Styles after casting him to star in her film, "Don't Worry Darling." The film itself has generated plenty of buzz, but so has Wilde and Styles' hot and heavy romance.
According to People, the pair began dating in September 2020, but they did their best to keep their blossoming relationship under wraps. Wilde and Styles did not publicly step out as a couple until January 2021, when they attended a wedding together — thus creating a ton of buzz as the newest "it" couple in Hollywood. "Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," the insider told Us Weekly in June. "It was only a matter of time before they got together."
For their parts, Wilde and Styles have not openly beamed over how happy they are to be together, but they have sung one another's praises for their work in the film. Styles subtly complimented his girlfriend on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show" (via Page Six). "Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot," he told Stern. "It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful." But how did the two act on the film's set?
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles kept things professional
It looks like Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' on-set romance wasn't as hot and heavy as people initially thought. The couple's love story did cause some tension in Wilde's directorial debut, as sources tell Page Six that Florence Pugh, who stars in the film with Styles, was none too pleased with the relationship between her director and co-star. However, most other cast members didn't realize Styles and Wilde were "a thing" as they totally flew under the radar. "Olivia was super professional — both she and Harry were," a source shared. "We were all surprised to hear that they were an item and didn't even realize they were a couple until the news was out publicly."
Another insider close to the pair confirmed that Styles and Wilde did their best to keep things totally professional until they ended filming. "We were filming the movie at the height of COVID," the second source snitched. "Everyone had a job to do, and we were focused on that. I certainly didn't see Harry and Olivia all over each other!" See? Total professionals.
Following the same theme, Wilde seems to keep the romance under wraps on social media and has primarily used her account over the past few months to promote "Don't Worry Darling." In May, she posted the trailer while gushing over how proud she was of it. She also told her followers that she "can't wait to show you what we made together."