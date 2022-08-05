Olivia Wilde's On-Set Relationship With Harry Styles Wasn't As Steamy As We Thought

Oliva Wilde and Harry Styles' relationship has taken Hollywood by storm. Not too long after her split from Jason Sudeikis, Wilde struck up an unlikely romance with "Watermelon Sugar" singer Harry Styles after casting him to star in her film, "Don't Worry Darling." The film itself has generated plenty of buzz, but so has Wilde and Styles' hot and heavy romance.

According to People, the pair began dating in September 2020, but they did their best to keep their blossoming relationship under wraps. Wilde and Styles did not publicly step out as a couple until January 2021, when they attended a wedding together — thus creating a ton of buzz as the newest "it" couple in Hollywood. "Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," the insider told Us Weekly in June. "It was only a matter of time before they got together."

For their parts, Wilde and Styles have not openly beamed over how happy they are to be together, but they have sung one another's praises for their work in the film. Styles subtly complimented his girlfriend on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show" (via Page Six). "Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot," he told Stern. "It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful." But how did the two act on the film's set?