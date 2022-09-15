Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Makes Head-Turning Appearance With Her Mom

Time flies faster than a teenage vampire killer trying to put a stake in the heart of one of her mortal enemies. However, the oldest child of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charlotte Grace, hasn't quite reached the age that her mom was supposed to be when she was playing a Sunnydale High student on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

In 2013, Charlotte was just a toddler, and Gellar told Us Weekly that her daughter had no idea that her parents were famous actors. "I think my daughter thinks I get my hair done for a living," she quipped. But now Charlotte is 13 years old, and she and her younger brother, Rocky James, 10, are well aware that their mom used to kick bloodsucker butt on network television. "My kids had never seen ['Buffy the Vampire Slayer'] until quarantine," Gellar told Access. She revealed that Charlotte and Rocky actually begged her to let them watch the series, and she thought that they'd quickly lose interest. But instead, they became bona fide Buffy fans. "They are hooked," she said. Gellar told Hollywood Life that Charlotte even had an opinion on who Buffy should end up with. "I will tell you my daughter is definitely a pro Angel," she said.

Another sign that Charlotte is taking more of an interest in her mom's career is her rare appearance with the "Buffy" star at a Hollywood event.