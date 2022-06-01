Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Opening Up About Her Inclusive Parenting Style

Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed how she is raising her children to be accepting and compassionate humans.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star shares two children with fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr. named Charlotte and Rocky, per Hello Magazine. Gellar is purposeful with parenting her kids in a way that instills strong morals and values in them. In October 2021, she opened up to Very Well Family about her hands-on motherhood techniques. "Helping others also helps you," she explained. "I lead by example with my kids to show them that we are very fortunate, and there are lots of ways we can give back."

In September 2021, while speaking with Us Weekly, Gellar stated that her children, who were 11 and 9 at the time, were not yet allowed to have social media accounts. "They're not allowed at this point," she explained. "That is a huge responsibility ... My son doesn't care. My daughter is definitely curious, but we've explained that these are our rules and different families have different rules." She went on to share a life lesson that the happy mom told her children — one that they can proudly stand behind.