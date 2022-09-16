Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Legal Battle Is Officially Getting The Hollywood Treatment

The drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was settled in court, but their story is far from over — thanks to Hollywood.

To recap, the exes' wild relationship troubles made their way to the courtroom. In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post alleging that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Though the "Aquaman" actor didn't name Depp as her abuser, the public came to their own conclusions. Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, claiming that the piece alluded to his being abusive during their relationship and that his career suffered because of it. The lawsuit was a big deal in the entertainment world, with millions of eyes on their legal battle. In June 2022, Depp won the defamation suit, but Heard managed to win a $2 million judgment. However, seeing as though a jury found that Depp was entitled to a little over $10 million (per NPR), that $2 million is basically going right back to him.

Whether you wanted it or not, more on this tumultuous relationship and courtroom drama is on the way.