Kate's Expressions During The Queen's Procession Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

There's no doubting that Catherine, Princess of Wales shared a close relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II, her husband, William, Prince of Wales' grandmother. It's believed the late monarch really took Kate Middleton under her wing when she joined the royal family, with a source telling Us Weekly back in 2019, "Kate and the queen have always had a special bond, but they developed a deeper friendship after she and [Prince] William moved from Anmer Hall, Norfolk, to Kensington Palace, which is within walking distance of Buckingham Palace." They added that these two were so close they'd often enjoy more casual afternoon teas together (how quintessentially British!) as well as, as the insider put it, "more formal meetings, where the queen will give intense one-on-one training about taking on the crown."

Body language expert Judi James probably put it best though when she explained to Express in March, "Kate appears to have grown her clearly strong relationship with the queen by stealth and proof, earning the current levels of trust and affection by showing she was a 'keeper', rather than pushing the emotional bonds."

So, it was no surprise then that Kate (who got a royal title change to Catherine, Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge in the wake of the queen's passing) was front and center to pay tribute to the monarch when she died on September 8. And it was in mourning that her telling facial expressions had everyone talking.