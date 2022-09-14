Why Meghan Markle Rode Separately From Queen Camilla And Kate Middleton In The Queen's Procession

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales were reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex again for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state.

During the procession of the queen's coffin to Westminster Hall, photographers had their cameras zoomed in on the windows of the cars occupied by royalty. Per the Mirror, Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton rode together, with Meghan Markle and Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, following in a separate vehicle. Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind their grandmother's coffin with other members of the royal family, including their father King Charles III, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne.

Markle and Middleton shared a car with their husbands when they previously reunited for a walkabout outside Windsor Castle, but as a body language expert pointed out to the Daily Mail, the two couples kept their distance from one another after exiting the vehicle and greeting the crowd of people who had gathered to pay their respects to the queen. In 2021, Markle told Oprah Winfrey (via ET) that Middleton made her cry while she was preparing for her royal wedding. While there may be no love lost between the sisters-in-law, their riding arrangements for the procession reportedly had nothing to do with their feelings about each other.