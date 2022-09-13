Body Language Expert Reveals Meghan Markle's Telltale Signs Of Discomfort With William And Catherine - Exclusive

As someone who has made a career for herself looking poised and confident in front of the cameras before transitioning into royal life, Megan Markle has always given off a distinct air of self-assuredness. In an interview with Smart Works back in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the importance of feeling self-assured about yourself. She said, "It's the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with."

Fast-forward to the present day, and it seems like if there's one thing that has been missing in Meghan's suitcase, it's that confidence, which she might have left back at home in Montecito, California. In fact, a lot of eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the duchess doesn't look anything like her normal self, from her tense on-camera moment with royal aides that has everyone talking to all of the awkwardness between Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Meghan.

It's certainly plausible that King Charles III's request not to have Meghan travel to Balmoral on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death might or might not have something to do with Meghan's uneasiness, as detailed by The Sun. It's understandable, though, considering she has spent the last year and a half bashing the royal family. Now, a body language expert spoke exclusively with Nicki Swift and revealed telltale signs of her uneasiness with the newly minuted prince and princess of Wales.