Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Up On Ellen DeGeneres Hurting Her Feelings

Rosie O'Donnell was one of the biggest names on TV back when she rose to fame as the host of her eponymous talk show from 1996 to 2002. Ellen DeGeneres was a similarly popular figure at the time, starring in the ABC sitcom "Ellen" from 1994 to 1998, followed by her own eponymous talk show from 2003 until 2022. Many noted similarities between the two around that time — both were outspoken and proud lesbian comedians and talk show hosts, as well as prominent gay rights activists at a time when gay rights and recognition were only beginning to enter the mainstream.

In addition, the two had a friendship which stretched beyond the television screen, with O'Donnell even defending DeGeneres upon the rather controversial end of her show earlier in 2022. "It was complicated," O'Donnell told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle of DeGeneres' leave from TV, "and I'm glad that she's, you know, going to be finished and she can get some time to herself."

This is why O'Donnell was so surprised upon some comments DeGeneres made about their relationship. And recently, O'Donnell opened up about how the controversial talk show host really hurt her feelings.