What Jeopardy! Just Allowed During The Competition Is Infuriating Fans

"Jeopardy!" has become one of TV's longest-running game shows for a reason. With rapid-fire questions, huge monetary prizes, and legions of die-hard fans, the stakes are high. The long-time host of the show, Alex Trebek, reflected on the success of "Jeopardy!" to Vulture before his death. He shared, "In this day and age, when there is so much societal tension, game shows are valuable because they're pleasant."

Despite that sweet sentiment, "Jeopardy!" hasn't gone without its share of controversy and conflict. Hosts have been known to be strict about pronunciations, with the New York Post recounting a debate over one contestant's delivery of the word "palliative."

According to the "Jeopardy!" website, contestants are allowed to correct themselves, but they have to be fast. If the host has begun to "make a ruling," you're too late. However, in the Ken Jennings era of "Jeopardy!," fans are finding the rules a little less clear-cut.