What Does Gigi Hadid's Father Really Think About Leonardo DiCaprio?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seem to be Hollywood's hottest new couple as they've been spotted hanging out with each other multiple times in New York. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that they are dating, but not exclusively. The "Titanic" star is reportedly still getting over his most recent split with model Camila Morrone, so nothing is too serious between him and Hadid just yet.

"[They've] mostly [been] hanging out with groups, and solo a handful of times," an insider told Page Six. "[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn't jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow." Other reports have said that the "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" actor is interested in the model as he gets to know her more.

The dating rumors started a little after a Reddit user made a chart of the actor's past girlfriends. According to Insider, people have been picking up on the fact that DiCaprio hasn't dated anyone over the age of 25. The theory came after the "Shutter Island" actor and Morrone broke up shortly after the model turned 25. But it seems that DiCaprio is taking his relationship with Hadid more seriously, and he's even gotten the approval of an important person.