What Does Gigi Hadid's Father Really Think About Leonardo DiCaprio?
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seem to be Hollywood's hottest new couple as they've been spotted hanging out with each other multiple times in New York. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that they are dating, but not exclusively. The "Titanic" star is reportedly still getting over his most recent split with model Camila Morrone, so nothing is too serious between him and Hadid just yet.
"[They've] mostly [been] hanging out with groups, and solo a handful of times," an insider told Page Six. "[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn't jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow." Other reports have said that the "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" actor is interested in the model as he gets to know her more.
The dating rumors started a little after a Reddit user made a chart of the actor's past girlfriends. According to Insider, people have been picking up on the fact that DiCaprio hasn't dated anyone over the age of 25. The theory came after the "Shutter Island" actor and Morrone broke up shortly after the model turned 25. But it seems that DiCaprio is taking his relationship with Hadid more seriously, and he's even gotten the approval of an important person.
Mohamed Hadid shares what he thinks of Leonardo DiCaprio
According to The Sun, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been seeing each other since they spent time together on a private yacht in Capri. Sources told the media outlet that the actor feels ready to meet his life partner, and he doesn't like having the image of only dating very young women. "It upsets him," the insiders say. But amid his dating history, Hadid seems to be a good match as the model's father likes the actor.
"I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man," Mohamed Hadid told Daily Mail. "I liked him. [He and Gigi] are friends. They have known each other for some time." The real estate developer added that he hasn't spoken to his daughter about the rumored relationship, mentioning that he doesn't like to get involved in Gigi's dating life.
Although reports mentioned that the "Romeo + Juliet" star is interested in pursuing a serious relationship with Hadid, it seems that the model is not on the same page at the moment. "Gigi is having fun with it," an insider told E! News. "She is not interested in anything serious."