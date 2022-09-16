Kobe Bryant Was Set To Make An Unexpected Career Move Before His Tragic Death

The devastating death of Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, stunned everyone all over the world. However, hearing more about his big ideas for life after basketball makes it even more heartbreaking.

Upon his retirement in 2016, Bryant had plans to spend a lot more time with his wife, Vanessa, and their daughters. However, he also was developing media content. The NBA legend had created his own production and content company, Granity Studios, which spawned the Oscar-winning short, "Dear Basketball." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bryant was also working on young adult and middle-grade books, including "The Wizenard Series," which hit the top of The New York Times' bestseller list. Developing content and sharing new stories was something else that he really enjoyed. "I was fortunate to retire from the game and find something I love to do and that is the art of storytelling," he shared with Forbes in 2019. "There is nothing like having a blank page and outlining a story, a world, a character."

Now, it's come to light that the late basketball player also had surprising plans to appear on a reboot of a cherished '90s sitcom.