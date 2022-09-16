New Claims Emerge About Alexis Bledel And Vincent Kartheiser's Split

Part of the reason behind Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser's divorce could be a sense of "social isolation," according to a source speaking to Us Weekly. We imagine that would have to be a bit more social isolation than everybody experienced over the course of the pandemic. Us Weekly's source further added that it had been years since the couple made a public appearance together, and this distance "certainly played a part" in the separation.

"They didn't have a huge circle of friends but they both made up for it with very thriving and busy careers — almost to a fault," the source continued. "Vincent has always been a little bit of a lone wolf and he's going to benefit from time on his own."

Bledel has also recently said goodbye to another long-term relationship — with "The Handmaid's Tale," which she exited after four seasons. And she didn't give a lot of details into her thinking about that either. In a statement to Variety she merely said, "After much thought, I felt I had to step away from 'The Handmaid's Tale' at this time." So it could be a while before we hear from her again.