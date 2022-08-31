Alexis Bledel Wastes No Time In Divorce From Vincent Kartheiser
If you've watched "Gilmore Girls" or "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," then chances are you heard of Alexis Bledel. Even though she's remained in the spotlight since the early 2000s, the "Sin City" star has kept her personal life relatively private. Back in 2012, Bledel shocked fans when reports surfaced that she was dating her "Mad Men" co-star Vincent Kartheiser. "They have been dating for a few months," a source told Us Weekly. As the years progressed, the two continued to keep their relationship under wraps — which resulted in them secretly tying the knot in 2014 and welcoming their first child in 2015.
However, on August 17, 2022, Bledel and Kartheiser had sad news about their marriage: After eight years, they were divorcing. Kartheiser submitted the legal docs in Putnam County, New York, on August 10, according to People. While some divorces in Hollywood result in messy and drawn-out court hearings, that doesn't seem to be the case for Bledel and Kartheiser.
Alexis and Vincent finalized their divorce less than three weeks after filing
Less than three weeks after announcing their split, Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser finalized their divorce. According to the court reports, which Us Weekly originally obtained, the decision was reached on August 29. Neither Bledel nor Kartheiser has opened up about their shocking separation, aside from their reps confirming the divorce on August 17.
While the former couple was extremely private leading up to their separation, some of their industry peers have shared tidbits about Bledel and Kartheiser's relationship through the years. In 2014, "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner described the two as a "really good match" during an interview with Vulture. "I told Vinny that they would be great together. I was like, 'Don't blow it,'" he said. "Honestly, they're a really good match. They're both very down-to-earth, with a sense of responsibility and strong family ties." Bledel's "The Handmaid Tale" co-star Elisabeth Moss echoed similar sentiments in an interview with People, stating: "They are such a yin and yang. I've known Vinny for 12 years, and Alexis is just the sweetest. I've never seen Vincent like this. It is really cool."