Alexis Bledel Wastes No Time In Divorce From Vincent Kartheiser

If you've watched "Gilmore Girls" or "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," then chances are you heard of Alexis Bledel. Even though she's remained in the spotlight since the early 2000s, the "Sin City" star has kept her personal life relatively private. Back in 2012, Bledel shocked fans when reports surfaced that she was dating her "Mad Men" co-star Vincent Kartheiser. "They have been dating for a few months," a source told Us Weekly. As the years progressed, the two continued to keep their relationship under wraps — which resulted in them secretly tying the knot in 2014 and welcoming their first child in 2015.

However, on August 17, 2022, Bledel and Kartheiser had sad news about their marriage: After eight years, they were divorcing. Kartheiser submitted the legal docs in Putnam County, New York, on August 10, according to People. While some divorces in Hollywood result in messy and drawn-out court hearings, that doesn't seem to be the case for Bledel and Kartheiser.