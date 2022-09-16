Don Lemon Shuts Down CNN Demotion Claims Amid Rampant Speculation

On September 6, it was announced that John Harwood, Brian Stelter, and Jeffrey Toobin left CNN after chief executive Chris Licht stated that the reporters are "truth tellers, focused on informing, not alarming [their] viewers," per Newsweek. The rumored shift to a more neutral stance in political reporting, rather than a left-leaning stance, made people wonder if other news anchors were going to walk away or get fired from the network.

"There will be moves you may not agree with or understand," Licht reportedly said in a meeting with his employees in August, following the cancellation of the show "Reliable Sources," per Deadline. "I want to acknowledge to everyone that this is a time of change. I know that it is unsettling."

One of these moves involves a retooled morning show that features anchors Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, per Fox News. It was also announced that Lemon will no longer be continuing his primetime show, "Don Lemon Tonight," and the current morning show, "New Day," will be replaced by the new show. The anchors of "New Day" are expected to stay with the network, but have different jobs. After this announcement, many people believed Lemon was being demoted from primetime to the morning shift, but the news anchor has set the record straight.