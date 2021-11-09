The Truth About The Don Lemon Scandal

Dustin Hice, the man who claims that Don Lemon assaulted him at a Hamptons bar in 2018, told Megyn Kelly he believes the aggression is likely a pattern of behavior for the news anchor. "Anybody that acts like that in public without any fear of what it might do to somebody or the consequences it might have, that's a pattern," he said, per the New York Post. Hice went on to say that Lemon has offered him large sums of money to drop the suit, which he has rejected because all he really wants is an apology.

However, information brought forward by Lemon's attorneys greatly contradicts Hice's account. Lemon's attorneys turned over evidence that Hice has asked for large sums of money from Lemon in order to drop the case and has promised potential witnesses a payoff if he wins the suit. That particular witness was not able to corroborate Hice's version of events and reportedly said he was doubtful about whether Hice and Lemon had any physical contact that night at all. CNN also issued a 2019 statement that Hice "displayed a pattern of contempt for CNN on his social media accounts," per USA Today.

Hice claimed that the conflict began when he spotted Lemon at a bar and sent him a drink. According to Hice, Lemon became aggressive and began yelling vulgarities at him. However, Lemon's attorneys claim that Hice was aggressive towards Lemon and that Lemon is often the subject of bigoted accusations.