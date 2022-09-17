Kanye West Just Made A Candid Admission About His Parenting

Kanye "Ye" West has made no secret of his occasional (or more than occasional) frustrations with co-parenting. Usually, this comes in the form of a series of posted (and then just as quickly deleted) screeds on Instagram which, more often than not, include screenshots of private texts. The rapper and fashion designer has taken to social media to complain about ex-wife Kim Kardashian allowing their daughter North to be on TikTok (via Page Six) and his disputes with Kardashian about where the kids go to school (via TMZ), among other things, even though Kardashian has asked him to stop several times.

Now, Ye is making more candid admissions about his parenting arrangements, but he's taking it to a different platform this time — a podcast. So, at least his ex-wife and in-laws don't have to worry about him sharing any screenshots with the world.

Ye opened up on the first episode of Alo Yoga's "Mind Full" podcast about where things stand with his co-parenting today.