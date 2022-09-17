Bethenny Frankel Couldn't Make It More Clear How She Feels About Kim Kardashian

Since the late 2000s, Kim Kardashian has been a constant figure in pop culture. From her hit reality TV series to her numerous business ventures, the SKIMS founder has established roots in nearly every sector of the entertainment industry. Yet, while the business mogul has gained an expansive and dedicated fanbase over the years, there are still some people who have opted out of the Kardashian fan club. One of those individuals? "The Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel.

In August, the reality star slammed Kardashian for making her new SKKN by Kim skincare line "overpriced" (per Page Six). Frankel also criticized the products for having the "most impractical packaging." "You have to be a billionaire to use this product because if you don't have a private plane, how are you traveling with this," she said in a TikTok video.

Now it looks like Frankel has found another issue with Kardashian and her business empire.