Bethenny Frankel Couldn't Make It More Clear How She Feels About Kim Kardashian
Since the late 2000s, Kim Kardashian has been a constant figure in pop culture. From her hit reality TV series to her numerous business ventures, the SKIMS founder has established roots in nearly every sector of the entertainment industry. Yet, while the business mogul has gained an expansive and dedicated fanbase over the years, there are still some people who have opted out of the Kardashian fan club. One of those individuals? "The Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel.
In August, the reality star slammed Kardashian for making her new SKKN by Kim skincare line "overpriced" (per Page Six). Frankel also criticized the products for having the "most impractical packaging." "You have to be a billionaire to use this product because if you don't have a private plane, how are you traveling with this," she said in a TikTok video.
Now it looks like Frankel has found another issue with Kardashian and her business empire.
Bethenny Frankel shares her unfiltered opinion on Kim Kardashian's legal woes
Over the last month, Bethenny Frankel hasn't held back regarding her opinion on Kim Kardashian. While her criticisms have primarily focused on the reality star's consumer products, her attention has now shifted to her legal woes. On September 16, Kardashian and Scott Disick were named in a $40 million class action lawsuit against Curated Businesses (per TMZ). The legal action stemmed from the two reality stars promoting a lottery competition that promised winners first-class plane tickets, a shopping spree and a $100,000 cash prize. In the lawsuit, Curated Businesses, Kardashian, and Disick were all accused of promoting a scam.
Shortly after the news broke regarding Kardashian's lawsuit, Frankel shared her unfiltered opinion on the SKIMS founder and her legal predicament. Taking to Page Six's Instagram, "The Real Housewives of New York" star wrote: "prettyyyy big lawsuit." In an additional comment, Frankel also called out Kardashian for uploading one of the aforementioned lottery posts on the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine — which occurred on February 24. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f***ing clowns," she added. It looks like a truce between Frankel and Kardashian is highly unlikely.