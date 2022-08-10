​​Bethenny Frankel Goes After Kim Kardashian's Latest Products In Brutal TikTok

Kim Kardashian recently released her own skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, complete with a full nine-step routine and set of products. This launch came shortly after she infamously discontinued her fragrance line, KKW Fragrance, and her beauty line, KKW Beauty, per E! News. The skincare line was reportedly inspired by Kardashian's struggle with psoriasis after she struggled with her own skin and began researching dermatology and the science behind skincare.

In a press release, she explained, "Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise, and I knew I had to share my learnings" (via Glamour).

Although the price tag of all nine products comes to over $600 if the set is not on sale, Kardashian stands by her pricing. In an interview with the New York Times, the "SKKN" founder insisted that the pricing was the best she could do for the quality of the ingredients in all nine vital products. Skincare is a rapidly growing business and many other celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber, have released their own products and skincare lines as a result. And while fans seem to be loving SKKN so far, "Real Housewives" star Bethenny Frankel is less than impressed with Kardashian's newest business venture, and she's not holding back her opinion.