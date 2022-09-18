The Way Meghan Markle Paid Her Final Respects To The Queen Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working members of the royal family, they made it abundantly clear that they bore no ill will towards Prince Harry's grandmother by making a grand gesture: They named their daughter Lilibet, a family nickname for Queen Elizabeth II, per BBC News.

But Meghan Markle and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey undeniably put a strain on their relationship with the royal family. The couple accused an unnamed royal of engaging in racist behavior and alleged that Kate Middleton made Meghan cry ahead of her wedding to Harry. The claims ruffled a few royal feathers, and the queen herself released a statement that seemed designed to cast doubt on the couple's accusations. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," she said, per People.

But Elizabeth also let it be known that she had no interest in cutting her grandson and his family out of her life completely. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," she added. Proof of this came the following year during the queen's Platinum Jubilee. While she was unable to attend many events due to her declining health, Elizabeth did make time to meet her namesake for the first time, Us Weekly reported. And Lilibet's name wouldn't be Meghan's last tribute to Her Majesty — the way the Duchess of Sussex paid her final respects to the queen left many social media users in awe.