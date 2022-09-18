The Real Reason Blake Lively Just Shared Intimate Photos Of Her Pregnancy

Blake Lively has the paparazzi fussing over her recent pregnancy photos. The "Gossip Girl" alum surprised fans by announcing that she's expecting baby No. 4 with husband Ryan Reynolds. The actor revealed the happy news in a truly remarkable way — she showed up at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit donning a form-fitting dress to showcase her growing baby bump. Color us surprised, but we didn't see this one coming.

According to Us Weekly, the Hollywood power couple is "hoping for a boy" this time around as they already have three girls. Nevertheless, the two "love being parents" and hope for a happy and healthy baby regardless of gender. While Lively is admittedly "relieved" that the cat is out of the bag, the news brought plenty of unwanted attention from the prying paparazzi who were trying to snap a photo of her growing belly — so she beat them to the punch.