People Have One Burning Question About Sarah Ferguson At The Queen's Funeral

Anticipation has been building for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, and the historical day has finally come. On September 19, esteemed guests from across the globe gathered to mourn the late monarch, who died at age 96 on September 8. Of course, the guest list included key members of the royal family. Even though she's been MIA following the queen's death, Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie, wouldn't miss her former mother-in-law's funeral for the world.

Ferguson was welcomed into the royal family as Duchess of York when she married Prince Andrew in 1986. The couple had two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. However, Ferguson and Prince Andrew got divorced in 1996, yet remained close over subsequent years. At a 2013 children's literature festival appearance (via The Telegraph), Ferguson said, "We really believe in being good parents for our girls. In our every day, we really respect each other and we honor each other."

Now, Ferguson joins her ex-husband in honoring Queen Elizabeth II, who clearly had a major impact on her. Of course, the funeral's seating arrangements have garnered much speculation, with Ferguson's spot at the royal gathering being no exception. Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence previously told Fox News, "She'll be at the funeral, but where she will be sitting will be interesting. She's not an official member of the royal family anymore. So I don't think she'll be sitting next to Andrew." Was Spence's prediction accurate?