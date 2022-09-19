The Dark Realization Twitter Took Away From The Queen's Funeral

Grief has been rippling worldwide since the death of the longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced on September 8, and her eldest son, King Charles III, has succeeded the throne. Following the sudden absence of the historic stability the queen offered, millions of people's lives have been rocked, and thousands of mourners have flooded to the gates of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.

Additionally, tens of thousands choose to stand in a lengthy queue to see the queen lying in state for four days. The line had a reported wait time of up to 14 hours, which even renowned soccer player, David Beckham, chose to stand in. Beckham admitted he was one of the people feeling uneasy amid the queen's death, telling ITV News, "I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty. It's difficult for everyone around the world because I think everyone is feeling it."

The royal family is especially feeling the aftermath of the queen's death. Prince William — now William, Prince of Wales, almost couldn't hold back tears while speaking to a mourner on the streets, recalling walking behind the queen's coffin as "very difficult," per the Sunday Times. Now, people on online can't help but talk about the unusual grieving process royal family members have to bare amid the queen funeral. Particularly, for those in line for the throne.