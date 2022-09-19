Sylvester Stallone Sparks Reconciliation Speculation With His Estranged Wife
Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, sent shockwaves through the internet when news broke that she filed for divorce from the actor in August, per Page Six. The couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May and appeared to be happy as they posted together on Instagram. Unfortunately, according to court documents obtained by Page Six, their marriage was being called "irretrievably broken." It became clear that the estranged couple was also fighting over assets as Flavin claimed Stallone "engaged in the intentional dissipation, deplete and/or waste of marital assets."
Following the news, Flavin told People, "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters." Stallone then told the outlet, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."
It was unclear why the Hollywood couple was divorcing at the time, but a source close to the pair eventually provided some insight. The insider told People that Stallone and Flavin had been having issues for years and that they "are very different people, age-wise and in temperament." And while the couple appeared to be done for good and handling everything privately, a new post on social media is now sparking reconciliation rumors.
Sylvester Stallone has fans thrilled with his latest Instagram post
Jennifer Flavin seemed to be certain about divorcing Sylvester Stallone and throwing in the towel on their 25-year marriage just last month, but something may have changed. Stallone took to Instagram to post a photo of he and Flavin holding hands with their backs facing the camera accompanied by a short and sweet caption, "Wonderful...." The post included a second photo — a throwback portrait of he and Flavin with their three daughters. Fans instantly began commenting on the post with hopes that the pair might be trying to reconcile and dissolve their divorce before it's finalized. One Instagram user commented, "I hope you can Change her [decision] and you can start again!" while another wrote, "That's terrific. Hopefully this means you two are working things out."
It's unclear if Stallone and Flavin are attempting to work things out or if the post was simply celebrating the "wonderful" time they spent together during their marriage. According to Radar, the first photo of the couple holding hands is, in fact, a throwback photo, so anything is possible. However, Radar reports that the divorce case has not been dismissed as of September 19th. As a result, Stallone's decision or motivation to post those throwback photos remains a mystery.