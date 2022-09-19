Sylvester Stallone Sparks Reconciliation Speculation With His Estranged Wife

Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, sent shockwaves through the internet when news broke that she filed for divorce from the actor in August, per Page Six. The couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May and appeared to be happy as they posted together on Instagram. Unfortunately, according to court documents obtained by Page Six, their marriage was being called "irretrievably broken." It became clear that the estranged couple was also fighting over assets as Flavin claimed Stallone "engaged in the intentional dissipation, deplete and/or waste of marital assets."

Following the news, Flavin told People, "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters." Stallone then told the outlet, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

It was unclear why the Hollywood couple was divorcing at the time, but a source close to the pair eventually provided some insight. The insider told People that Stallone and Flavin had been having issues for years and that they "are very different people, age-wise and in temperament." And while the couple appeared to be done for good and handling everything privately, a new post on social media is now sparking reconciliation rumors.