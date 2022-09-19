Body Language Expert Has Heartbreaking Theory For Queen Camilla's Nervous Funeral Display - Exclusive

Although Camilla Parker Bowles is someone who reportedly grew up confident and was much adored by her family, per the Daily Mail, it seems like nothing prepared her for what would be her most daunting role to date as queen consort. Body language expert Nicole Moore, who is the host of "Reality of Love" on BSpokeTV, suggests that Camilla looked anything but herself at the queen's funeral — and the reason behind her discomfort is a bit heartbreaking.

Speaking on Camilla's uncomfortable entrance into Windsor Chapel, Moore explained, "[Camilla's] body language here indicates that there is more than meets the eye. While Camilla likely has a lot of feelings surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death, perhaps she doesn't feel she has a right to show them." The expert also pointed out that the queen consort used her clutch as a shield of sorts, saying, "Camilla was holding her clutch to the side of the body until the moment she had to encounter the doors of the funeral and more people, at which point she clasped the clutch in front of her body."