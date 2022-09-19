Aaron Carter Issues Desperate Plea To Johnny Depp's Famous Lawyer

Heading to trial! After an explosive past few days in the news, Aaron Carter is preparing to take his relationship troubles to the courts.

Over the past few months, Carter has been in the headlines with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin. The two began a whirlwind romance back in 2020 when they first started sparking romance rumors. And from there, things moved quickly. By 2021, the two welcomed a rainbow baby named Prince into the world, after suffering a miscarriage months before, per US Weekly. But even with a new bundle of joy, it didn't take long for things to sour between these two. Less than a week after becoming parents, the pair ended their recent engagement and, since then, have weathered a rocky relationship, per US Weekly. For example, most recently, Martin sought a restraining order against Carter, and the "I Want Candy" singer lost custody of his son, Prince.

As the pair's relationship struggles only continue, Carter is now speaking out on why he is determined to take his ex to court and why he needs the help of Johnny Depp's lawyer to clear his name.