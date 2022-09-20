Inside Morgan Wallen's Relationship With The Mother Of His Child

Though it might have started out a bit like Morgan Wallen's song with Florida Georgia Line, "Up Down," things are only looking up these days regarding Wallen's relationship with his son's mother, KT Smith.

During a 2021 interview with People, Wallen admitted to serious feelings of trepidation about co-parenting and being a single father. "I wanted to have a family like my parents. My parents are still together, you know. They raised [me and my sisters] together. That was my idea of what my life would look like. That's not the way it turned out. And I struggled with that a little bit when I first found out," the singer confessed. (The story goes that he and Smith called it quits before they got pregnant with their son, Indigo Wilder, but "obviously we still saw each other some.") And while he admits that the pair had "some difficulties" early on in their co-parenting journey, they kept their eyes on the prize. "The most important thing is he's in our life now. He's happy. He's healthy. He's incredible," the singer gushed. Fast forward to 2022 and Wallen is still singing the same tune. "I've got no complaints," he told Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. "I feel very comfortable with it and I'm really proud of the way me and his mom handle it."

Later, however, it would be the relationship with his son that saw him through some of his darkest days...