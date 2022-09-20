Kanye West And Candice Swanepoel Might Not Be As Serious As We Thought

Seriously, guys. What exactly is going on with Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel? These two have been courting romance rumors ever since they were spotted together at New York Fashion Week, with TMZ sharing footage of the two hanging out while claiming they appeared to be flirting up a storm. It was reported that the rapper and the former Victoria's Secret Angel were having a great time, snapping lots of pictures and sharing laughs together. One of the biggest things hinting at a romance, though? They actually left the event together and apparently went back to his hotel!

That inspired some conflicting reports about what's really happening between the two. A source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that this is in fact a romantic connection in its early stages after the two bonded over their love of fashion. As for Page Six though, the outlet reported both that yes they are dating, but also no they're not and the whole thing is actually part of a publicity stunt. And we though keeping up with the Kardashians was complicated!

Now, some new light is being shed on this romance — or should we say showmance? — as a new insider is revealing what's really going down.