Kanye West And Candice Swanepoel Might Not Be As Serious As We Thought
Seriously, guys. What exactly is going on with Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel? These two have been courting romance rumors ever since they were spotted together at New York Fashion Week, with TMZ sharing footage of the two hanging out while claiming they appeared to be flirting up a storm. It was reported that the rapper and the former Victoria's Secret Angel were having a great time, snapping lots of pictures and sharing laughs together. One of the biggest things hinting at a romance, though? They actually left the event together and apparently went back to his hotel!
That inspired some conflicting reports about what's really happening between the two. A source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that this is in fact a romantic connection in its early stages after the two bonded over their love of fashion. As for Page Six though, the outlet reported both that yes they are dating, but also no they're not and the whole thing is actually part of a publicity stunt. And we though keeping up with the Kardashians was complicated!
Now, some new light is being shed on this romance — or should we say showmance? — as a new insider is revealing what's really going down.
Candice Swanepoel and Kanye West are reportedly not romantically involved
It seems like those thinking the single Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel could be getting romantic anytime soon may be disappointed. A source claimed to Us Weekly a few days after they were spotted looking cozy, "They are together for promotional stuff for his Yeezy line. They collaborate well together and bond over fashion. Anything beyond a working relationship is not true. They are not involved romantically. She's another one of his muses." Muse? Cue that infamous Julia Fox "Uncah Gems" muse moment.
Notably, Swanepoel has been hawking the rapper's goods on her Instagram page since the rumor mill started churning. She shared not one, not two, but three photos (including one of herself covering her bare chest with her arms) in September as she rocked a futuristic silver look from West's sunglasses line, which she tagged on the snaps.
They both seem to be keeping schtum in public about what's really going on behind the scenes though, but we do know the model shared a distorted snap to her Instagram Story on September 15 that appeared to show her hanging out with Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, per Entertainment Tonight. As for who snapped that selfie? Well, that would be Yeezy himself.