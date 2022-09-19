Kanye West Makes Confusing Admission About Himself In New Interview

This last year has certainly been an interesting one for Kanye "Ye" West, especially on social media. In March 2022, Ye was temporarily banned from Instagram for breaking the platform's rules on hate speech, per Rolling Stone. Then in May, he broke his Instagram silence for an unexpected reason. But that was only because he announced his collaboration with McDonald's. The rapper shared a now-deleted image of a new McDonald's box and captioned his post, "Ye teams up with legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald's packaging."

Well, if Ye isn't causing chaos on social media or giving the McDonald's cheeseburger a modern glow-up, then he's also making a candid admission about his parenting. During the "Alo Mind Full" podcast, Ye admitted that his ex, Kim Kardashian, takes care of their four children 80% of the time. He said, "When people saw what I was going back and forth on, is I have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw ... to the curriculum."

And now the "Touch the Sky" lyricist has made yet another interesting admission, one that is certainly raising a lot of eyebrows. That's because his latest statement is coming across as a headscratcher even for his fans.