Nicki Swift Asks: Which Celebrity Wedding Was Way Too Over The Top?

According to a new poll conducted by Nicki Swift, more 41% (230) of the 556 readers polled believe that Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's nuptials back in 2013 were definitely over the top. It was so extravagant that the celebration took place in both France and Italy, according to Entertainment Weekly. In second place was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second chance at love, as more than 15% (86) thought their all-white affair was a bit much. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's wedding came in third place, with 12% (70) of Nicki Swift readers thinking it was a bigger-than-average wedding, while another 11% (62) said they thought Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding was too much. Another 10% (58) said that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's star-studded wedding could have been toned down, while 8% (50) thought Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding was the least over-the-top affair.

And while Kardashian and Ye's wedding was one that fans will remember, the reality star questioned how her marriage to the rapper lasted as long as it did. During her Hulu show "The Kardashians," she said (via People), "If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, 'How did this last this long?' But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work." Girl, we know you tried!