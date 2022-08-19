An Overwhelming Amount Of Fans Agree This Celebrity Wedding Won 2022

2022 has been a banner year for celebrity weddings, another sign that life is returning to normal. Nicki Swift asked fans which celeb nuptials won the year, and you may be surprised by their response — or not. Drum roll, please!

The nominees: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker broke the internet with their wedding in Italy, with one fashion expert claiming the Kardashian's wedding style would kickstart a bridal revolution, while others criticized the Kardashian bridal gown. The Vegas wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was 20 years in the making, but it was worth the wait. Fans of the first round of "Bennifer" and newer fans of the celebrity couple swooned at the news of their nuptials. Another big celebrity wedding moment belongs to a fan fave Britney Spears. Is there any bride that deserves her happily ever after more than Spears? Of course, let's not forget the luxurious wedding of Brooklyn Beckham to actor Nicola Peltz. When the son of Posh Spice and David Beckham married the daughter of billionaire Nelson and Claudia Peltz, the stars aligned. And the third time is the charm for HGTV star Christina Haack! The "Flip or Flop" star wed her third husband, Joshua Hall, in April. Haack's new husband is an Austin realtor, and it's love y'all.

Although all of these couples are deserving, an overwhelming amount of fans agree one celebrity wedding won 2022.