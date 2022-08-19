An Overwhelming Amount Of Fans Agree This Celebrity Wedding Won 2022
2022 has been a banner year for celebrity weddings, another sign that life is returning to normal. Nicki Swift asked fans which celeb nuptials won the year, and you may be surprised by their response — or not. Drum roll, please!
The nominees: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker broke the internet with their wedding in Italy, with one fashion expert claiming the Kardashian's wedding style would kickstart a bridal revolution, while others criticized the Kardashian bridal gown. The Vegas wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was 20 years in the making, but it was worth the wait. Fans of the first round of "Bennifer" and newer fans of the celebrity couple swooned at the news of their nuptials. Another big celebrity wedding moment belongs to a fan fave Britney Spears. Is there any bride that deserves her happily ever after more than Spears? Of course, let's not forget the luxurious wedding of Brooklyn Beckham to actor Nicola Peltz. When the son of Posh Spice and David Beckham married the daughter of billionaire Nelson and Claudia Peltz, the stars aligned. And the third time is the charm for HGTV star Christina Haack! The "Flip or Flop" star wed her third husband, Joshua Hall, in April. Haack's new husband is an Austin realtor, and it's love y'all.
Although all of these couples are deserving, an overwhelming amount of fans agree one celebrity wedding won 2022.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding won 2022
In a Nicki Swift survey of 582 people, almost 44% of those surveyed said Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had the best celebrity wedding of 2022. The bride announced the news via her newsletter, "On the JLo," sending Bennifer fans went into overdrive. The new Mrs. Affleck wrote, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." Who can argue that Mr. and Mrs. Affleck had the best celebrity wedding with their love story? The pastor who married the celebrity couple told People, "You can definitely see the love that they have for each other."
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding was ranked the second best celebrity wedding of 2022, with 18.2% of the votes. Like the Afflecks, Spears and Asghari went through rough times before they found happily ever after. The next favorite celebrity nuptials of 2022 were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, with just over 18% of the vote.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding got 12% cosigns, which some might find surprising considering Vogue reported on the fancy Palm Beach wedding. Unfortunately for Christina Haack, fans put her wedding to Joshua Hall wedding in last place, receiving almost 8% of the votes. The third time might be Haack's charm, but readers were not as impressed by wedding numero three.