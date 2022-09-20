Kelly Clarkson's Walk Of Fame Ceremony Became An Unexpected American Idol Reunion

Kelly Clarkson is finally getting a much-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — and you won't believe who paid the singer a surprise visit to celebrate the honor. According to Today, Clarkson, who famously high-noted her way into our hearts as the inaugural winner of "American Idol" back in 2002, celebrated the career milestone on September 19. "I think [it's] important to have not just 'yes' people around you but people that actually love you and care about you and give their honest advice. I've always welcomed that, and I think that is why I'm here today," Clarkson said after receiving the 2,733rd star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, per the Los Angeles Times.

Affectionately dubbed "America's Sweetheart," Clarkson has come a long way since her "Idol" days. The singer, who recently won two daytime Emmys for her eponymous talk show, celebrated the big honor with the team that helped launch her career, and you might be surprised by who showed up at the last minute.