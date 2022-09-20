Kelly Clarkson's Walk Of Fame Ceremony Became An Unexpected American Idol Reunion
Kelly Clarkson is finally getting a much-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — and you won't believe who paid the singer a surprise visit to celebrate the honor. According to Today, Clarkson, who famously high-noted her way into our hearts as the inaugural winner of "American Idol" back in 2002, celebrated the career milestone on September 19. "I think [it's] important to have not just 'yes' people around you but people that actually love you and care about you and give their honest advice. I've always welcomed that, and I think that is why I'm here today," Clarkson said after receiving the 2,733rd star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, per the Los Angeles Times.
Affectionately dubbed "America's Sweetheart," Clarkson has come a long way since her "Idol" days. The singer, who recently won two daytime Emmys for her eponymous talk show, celebrated the big honor with the team that helped launch her career, and you might be surprised by who showed up at the last minute.
Paula Abdul turned up fashionably late
Kelly Clarkson commemorated her big moment with two of the original "American Idol" judges, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson. But as it turns out, there's no way Paula Abdul would miss a moment like this.
According to People, as Cowell honored the singer with a speech, Abdul pulled up to the event fashionably late. "I'm so proud to be here," Abdul said before singing the praises of Clarkson in a moving speech. While she may have been a bit tardy, the singer explained that she "changed my flight" just to make the occasion, and she "wouldn't miss it for the world." The "Opposites Attract" singer hailed Clarkson for "changing the trajectory" of her life and thanked her for "making me believe ... the young, talented people can make it — and they can make it big time."
While Abdul has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, according to Entertainment Tonight, she recently returned to an "American Idol" episode alongside Jackson to mark the 20th season of the singing competition.