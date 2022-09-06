Kelly Clarkson Reflects On American Idol Days In Milestone Tribute

"American Idol" is responsible for birthing many stars we all love today. Without the talent show competition, we wouldn't have the likes of Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert, or Fantasia, who all took part in the show after its first season. However, the show's first winner, Kelly Clarkson, set the bar high. As noted by ChartMasters, the "Miss Independant" hitmaker has achieved more than 34 million equivalent album sales.

Even though Clarkson winning the show was more than deserved, she confessed to Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that she didn't actually want to win after finding out that whoever would win the big recording contract would also have to star in a movie. With that being said, she is still proud of how she got started. In 2020, the talk show host celebrated the 18th anniversary of her winning "American Idol" on Twitter. "It changed my life!" she wrote, adding, "I'm still hustlin 18 years later because I know I am blessed to have the opportunities and I still love my purpose!"

It seems Clarkson is reflecting over her win once again. This time, however, it's for another milestone. Believe it or not, it's been two whole decades since she became the nation's first Idol.