Mariska Hargitay Can't Stop Gushing About Christopher Meloni

There's no doubt that Mariska Hargitay and her former "Law & Order" co-star Christopher Meloni go together like peanut butter and jelly! As fans know, Meloni and Hargitay go way back, starring together as Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" for the first time in 1999, per People. The two appeared together on the show until 2011, when People reported that Meloni left due because of failed contract negotiations, thus breaking "Law & Order" fans' hearts across the globe.

Since the pair shared such good on-screen chemistry over the years, Hargitay confessed that it was really tough for her to see Meloni walk away from the show that introduced them. "I was just so sad, because we started this thing and built it together," she told People in 2021. "And we went through so many milestones and spent so much time together and understood so many things that nobody else could understand." Luckily, the pair reunited for the "Law & Order: SVU/Organized Crime" crossover event, which Hargitay called "so emotional."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2022, Meloni gushed over his former co-star, saying there's an "​​effortlessness" about their relationship. "I think we get to play notes that only she and I can play together, you know?" Meloni dished. "Whatever comes out of the duet is very unique. And so, that is refreshing and gives life to both of us." Now, it's Hargitay's turn to do even more gushing.