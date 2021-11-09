Chris Meloni Said The Sweetest Thing About Mariska Hargitay

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" fans know Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni have a special relationship. Their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, were partners for years and there was always a current of electricity buzzing between them. Even after Meloni left the show, the personal friendship between the two actors remained. During the recent Glamour Woman of the Year Awards, in fact, Meloni shared sweet sentiments about his friend that will have fans swooning.

Glamour noted Hargitay wore a stunning pink gown to the event, a choice made in order to honor her late mother, Jayne Mansfield. "I'm bringing my mother with me tonight," Hargitay explained. "She's here, and she's one of the most glamorous women in the world. I hope I can do her justice," she added. During her speech, Hargitay touched on what the term means to her. "Our glamour is something that lives and shines and breathes deep, deep in us." She added, "Inner poise, inner strength. That's glamour to me. Owning and embracing all of the parts of ourselves ... So you don't tell us what our glamour means. We decide."

There was plenty of praise for Hargitay during the award ceremony, but Meloni's introduction was impossible to top. Hargitay noted "it's very meaningful" to have Meloni do as much, "especially after the journey we've had these 22 years." She added, "The creative journey, the trust, the friendship, he's sort of seen it all." Here's how Meloni introduced her.