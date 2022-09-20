Florence Pugh's Absence From Another Don't Worry Darling Event Didn't Go Unexplained

The "Don't Worry Darling" premiere at the Venice Film Festival was the center of internet memes, according to NPR, as people started recognizing the tensions between the cast. During the filming process, sources told Page Six that Florence Pugh was uncomfortable with knowing the details of Olivia Wilde's relationship drama with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis and current partner Harry Styles. Styles and Chris Pine also got some attention from the internet, as a video of the singer appearing to spit on the "Star Trek" actor went viral (via Complex). Although both parties denied it actually happened, the drama that has already surrounded the cast makes fans believe that it did happen.

Pugh — who used to "idolize" Wilde prior to their feud — arrived late to the premiere in Venice. While reports said that the Marvel actor's late arrival was because she was filming "Dune: Part Two" in Budapest (per W magazine) others thought it could have been because she didn't want to see any PDA from her co-star and her director. Wilde made efforts to release some of the tension by praising the "Little Women" actor's performance, saying, "I can't say how honored I am to have [Pugh] as our lead, she's amazing," during the cast Q&A panel (via W magazine). Both Pugh and Pine have not been present during the press tour since the Venice Film Festival, but amid the feud rumors, the two actors' absence was explained.